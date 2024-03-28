Condors Edge Gulls, 3-2

March 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lavoie's 26th goal of the year proves to be the game winner as Condors get two points in San Diego

The Bakersfield Condors (35-23-4, 74pts) trailed early, but secured two points in a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Gulls (22-30-8, 50pts) on Wednesday. Greg McKegg (7th) had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick with a goal, assist, and fighting major. Raphael Lavoie's 26th of the season came on the power play and was the game winner. He added an assist as well. Cameron Wright (11th) opened the scoring for the Condors.

With the win, Bakersfield moves two points out of fourth place with a game in hand and also three points out of second place in the division. Bakersfield's penalty kill has killed off 35 of its last 36 power plays.

The Condors improved to 31-5-1 when scoring three or more goals and 22-1-1 when leading after two periods.

UP NEXT: The Condors four-game trip continues in Henderson on Friday at 7 p.m.

