Belleville Sens Release Details for 2024 Fan Appreciation Game Presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board

March 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - As the 2023-24 American Hockey League regular season winds down, the Belleville Senators want to thank loyal fans for their support of the Club this season and announce details for the 2024 Fan Appreciation Game presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board.

This season's Fan Appreciation Game will take place on Friday, April 19, 2024, when Belleville hosts the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) at CAA Arena, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

As always, the Senators will kick off the Fan Appreciation Game presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board with the red-carpet player arrivals, starting at 3:30 p.m. Fans will have a chance to connect with their favourite B-Sens players and get some autographs signed, before the game. The Belleville Sens Kids Zone returns as well, with arts and crafts, face painting, balloon animals and other pregame fun, starting once gates open at 5:30 p.m. Also before the game, fans can take part in various pregame activities in the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre Courtyard.

The first 2,000 fans to CAA Arena will receive a free Belleville Sens belt bag, plus the Sens Game Crew will be handing out plenty of gifts and prizes throughout the night.

The Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board will also be on hand with lots of prizes up for grabs including cash prizes, Bay of Quinte T-shirts and posters. Plus, the BQRMB will also be hosting a game of Bay of Quinte Plinko at an intermission, with the winner being awarded the grand prize of a Bay of Quinte Staycation, with a prize valued up to $1,000!

"We love being a partner of the Belleville Senators franchise. So, to be the presenting sponsor of the final home game of the regular season is really exciting," says Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board Executive Director Dug Stevenson. "We'll be giving away cash prizes, t-shirts and posters throughout the night to help celebrate the Bay of Quinte, why we all love living here, and this final regular season game that will hopefully act as a send-off for the Senators into the playoffs."

Fans can click here to purchase tickets to the Fan Appreciation Game presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board online via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available. Information on 2024 Calder Cup Playoff tickets will be released in the coming weeks.

Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.