Belleville Sens Release Details for 2024 Fan Appreciation Game Presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board
March 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - As the 2023-24 American Hockey League regular season winds down, the Belleville Senators want to thank loyal fans for their support of the Club this season and announce details for the 2024 Fan Appreciation Game presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board.
This season's Fan Appreciation Game will take place on Friday, April 19, 2024, when Belleville hosts the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) at CAA Arena, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.
As always, the Senators will kick off the Fan Appreciation Game presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board with the red-carpet player arrivals, starting at 3:30 p.m. Fans will have a chance to connect with their favourite B-Sens players and get some autographs signed, before the game. The Belleville Sens Kids Zone returns as well, with arts and crafts, face painting, balloon animals and other pregame fun, starting once gates open at 5:30 p.m. Also before the game, fans can take part in various pregame activities in the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre Courtyard.
The first 2,000 fans to CAA Arena will receive a free Belleville Sens belt bag, plus the Sens Game Crew will be handing out plenty of gifts and prizes throughout the night.
The Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board will also be on hand with lots of prizes up for grabs including cash prizes, Bay of Quinte T-shirts and posters. Plus, the BQRMB will also be hosting a game of Bay of Quinte Plinko at an intermission, with the winner being awarded the grand prize of a Bay of Quinte Staycation, with a prize valued up to $1,000!
"We love being a partner of the Belleville Senators franchise. So, to be the presenting sponsor of the final home game of the regular season is really exciting," says Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board Executive Director Dug Stevenson. "We'll be giving away cash prizes, t-shirts and posters throughout the night to help celebrate the Bay of Quinte, why we all love living here, and this final regular season game that will hopefully act as a send-off for the Senators into the playoffs."
Fans can click here to purchase tickets to the Fan Appreciation Game presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board online via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available. Information on 2024 Calder Cup Playoff tickets will be released in the coming weeks.
Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2024
- Belleville Sens Release Details for 2024 Fan Appreciation Game Presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Jaxsen Wiebe to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Bojangles Game Preview: March 29 at Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Sign Washington Draft Pick Haakon Hänelt to PTO - Hershey Bears
- Annual Jersey Auction Sets Record at $84,633 Raised for IceHogs Community Fund - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Bring Solar Flair to Saturday's Eclipse-Themed Promotion - Cleveland Monsters
- Join the Griffins for $2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: March 28th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Riley Sawchuk Recalled by Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ads Sign Campbell, Hanzel - Milwaukee Admirals
- Èajkoviè Reassigned to Penguins, Vierling Recalled - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Condors Edge Gulls, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Ontario Reign Clinch 2024 Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Ontario Reign
- Reign Take Down Barracuda, 3-2 - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Downed, 3-2, by Condors - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Jump Out To Early Lead, But Fall To Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Wranglers Blank 'Birds - Calgary Wranglers
- Roadrunners Clinch Berth in 2024 AHL Playoffs - Tucson Roadrunners
- Jeffrey Viel Posts Lone Goal in Manitoba's Overtime Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Pitlick Scores in Last Second, Hogs Come Back to Win Shootout - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Clinch Playoff Berth With 5-2 Victory Over Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tokarski, Amerks Blank Crunch in Season Series Finale - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens Release Details for 2024 Fan Appreciation Game Presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board
- B-Sens Tough Weekend at Home Leads to Intensified Playoff Push
- Bongiovanni scores again as Senators drop homestand finale to Wolf Pack
- B-Sens Battle Hard, But Fall To Rocket On Consecutive Nights
- Fizer Scores First Career Goal, Bongiovanni Notches First For Belleville, As B-Sens Fall In Overtime