Gulls Downed, 3-2, by Condors

March 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls fell 3-2 to the Bakersfield Condors Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego. San Diego's overall record now stands at 22-30-8-0.

Robert Hagg netted his third goal of the season to open the scoring. He has 2-6=8 points in his last 10 games.

Sasha Pastujov scored his seventh goal of the season, giving him points in back-to-back contests (1-1=2).

Chase De Leo picked up an assist for the third straight game, giving him 13-27@ points on the season. Over his last six games, he has recorded 2-7=9 points.

Nikita Nesterenko tallied an assist for the second straight game (0-2=2), his 18th of the season.

Anthony Costantini and Josh Lopina also earned assists.

Calle Clang stopped 24-of-27 shots.

The San Diego Gulls head to Tucson to face the Roadrunners in back-to-back contests beginning Friday night (7 p.m. PDT; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left wing Sasha Pastujov

On scoring first in seven of the last 10 games:

I think it's been a big emphasis of ours, coming out of the gates hot and trying to imply our identity on the other teams. Like you said, seven over the last ten, and I think we've been able to do that well.

On his goal from the right circle:

I think, honestly, just lots of reps. All summer, I go to outdoor shooting rinks with my dad, and I just shoot pucks over and over again. Luckly, it's been translating into games this year.

On being able to stay competitive for a full 60 minutes:

Obviously, it's a really tough division we're in, we're playing lots of good teams. I think we're trying to figure that out, how to still play a full 60, a winning 60. All it takes is five minutes not up to our standard, and you know, a few goals, but it's something we're obviously going to look to improve on in Tucson and hopefully play a full 60 for two games there.

On facing Tucson this weekend:

I think it's a great opportunity for us. Being on the road, I feel like it always brings the team together just a little bit more. Hanging out at the hotel, going out for meals, so I think that'll help us for sure, and think that often times translates to the ice, spending more time together, more laughs, and just competing a little harder for each other. So, we're going to try to do that in Tucson this weekend and come away with four points.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On scoring first in seven of the last 10 games:

For me, it looks like we've been focused going into games, and then the ability to sustain it is always the challenge. I thought the story of the game today for us was, you never know when the big moments are going to happen in the game. We had a nice start. Really, from there, I thought we opened up a little bit, and we blew coverage a couple times and all of the sudden the score is 2-1. We did give up a couple too many big chances, and (Gulls goaltender Calle Clang) had the answer for those. I liked the way that we battled back, then to be able to go down four-on-three against a great power play like this, that ends up being the difference in the game. As far as being so far disconnected from the Calgary game, as far as what we want to execute, today was a step in the right direction. Unfortunately, we fell short.

On comparing Sunday's game to Wednesday's game:

I mean, that Calgary game, there's a total disconnect. We have all the penalty issues, we have issues executing our game plan, and today, it was quite a bit closer. The chances we gave up were a lot of big ones, truthfully, with bounces, and not backing up plays. But as far as the group sustaining our identity and our compete, I thought it was a step in the right direction.

On Anthony Constantini:

Anthony showed a lot of poise for us. It's not easy to watch, and he's done a lot of watching lately, but I thought that he played with good composure, defended well, and stepped right in against a really strong team and performed well.

On facing Tucson this weekend:

They've had our number. We have to find ways to get better, adjust, and get creative as far as our game planning, to be able to find a way to be able to counter their success. We feel like we've got a good hang of these guys now, as far as their game plan, and it's just a matter of executing ours again.

