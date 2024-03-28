Ads Sign Campbell, Hanzel
March 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that they have signed left wing Alexander Campbell and defenseman Jeremy Hanzel to Amateur Try-Out Contracts (ATOs). In addition, Campbell has signed an American Hockey League contract with the team for the 2024-25 season.
Campbell recently wrapped up his collegiate career, averaging more than a point per game with Northeastern University during the 2023-24 campaign. He tallied a team-best 22 goals and dished out 20 assists for 42 points in 36 games, earning Hockey East Third Team All-Star honors in the process. The Chateauguay, QC native played three seasons at Clarkson University where he totaled 76 points on 34 goals and 42 assists and a +18 rating in 93 games. He was a First Team All-ECAC pick in 2021-22 when he collected 33 points (16g-17a) in 37 contests.
Campbell was a third round draft pick of the Predators (#65 overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Hanzel joins the Admirals after concluding a four-year junior career with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League. As a defenseman he led the Thunderbirds in scoring in 2023-24 with 60 points on 17 goals and 43 assists in 66 games. Last season he helped Seattle to the Western Hockey League Title after leading the league with a remarkable +70 rating, while posting 48 points (13g-35a) in the regular season and then chipped in 22 points (5g-17a) in just 19 games during the playoffs. He finished his WHL career with 39 goals and 110 assists for 149 points and a +72 rating in 218 contests.
Acquired by the Preds from Colorado in the recent Yakov Trenin trade, Hanzel was originally a sixth-round draft pick (#187 overall) of the Avs in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
The Admirals get back at it on Friday night when they host the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2024
- Riley Sawchuk Recalled by Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ads Sign Campbell, Hanzel - Milwaukee Admirals
- Èajkoviè Reassigned to Penguins, Vierling Recalled - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Condors Edge Gulls, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Ontario Reign Clinch 2024 Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Ontario Reign
- Reign Take Down Barracuda, 3-2 - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Downed, 3-2, by Condors - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Jump Out To Early Lead, But Fall To Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Wranglers Blank 'Birds - Calgary Wranglers
- Roadrunners Clinch Berth in 2024 AHL Playoffs - Tucson Roadrunners
- Jeffrey Viel Posts Lone Goal in Manitoba's Overtime Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Pitlick Scores in Last Second, Hogs Come Back to Win Shootout - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Clinch Playoff Berth With 5-2 Victory Over Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tokarski, Amerks Blank Crunch in Season Series Finale - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.