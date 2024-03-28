Ads Sign Campbell, Hanzel

March 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that they have signed left wing Alexander Campbell and defenseman Jeremy Hanzel to Amateur Try-Out Contracts (ATOs). In addition, Campbell has signed an American Hockey League contract with the team for the 2024-25 season.

Campbell recently wrapped up his collegiate career, averaging more than a point per game with Northeastern University during the 2023-24 campaign. He tallied a team-best 22 goals and dished out 20 assists for 42 points in 36 games, earning Hockey East Third Team All-Star honors in the process. The Chateauguay, QC native played three seasons at Clarkson University where he totaled 76 points on 34 goals and 42 assists and a +18 rating in 93 games. He was a First Team All-ECAC pick in 2021-22 when he collected 33 points (16g-17a) in 37 contests.

Campbell was a third round draft pick of the Predators (#65 overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Hanzel joins the Admirals after concluding a four-year junior career with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League. As a defenseman he led the Thunderbirds in scoring in 2023-24 with 60 points on 17 goals and 43 assists in 66 games. Last season he helped Seattle to the Western Hockey League Title after leading the league with a remarkable +70 rating, while posting 48 points (13g-35a) in the regular season and then chipped in 22 points (5g-17a) in just 19 games during the playoffs. He finished his WHL career with 39 goals and 110 assists for 149 points and a +72 rating in 218 contests.

Acquired by the Preds from Colorado in the recent Yakov Trenin trade, Hanzel was originally a sixth-round draft pick (#187 overall) of the Avs in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

The Admirals get back at it on Friday night when they host the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.