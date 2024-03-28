San Diego Gulls Reassign Jaxsen Wiebe to Tulsa
March 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned right wing Jaxsen Wiebe to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Wiebe, 21 (5/16/02), recorded 4-1=5 points and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 24 games with San Diego this season. He has tallied 2-1=3 points with seven PIM and a +3 rating in three games with Tulsa. Wiebe signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks of the National Hockey League (NHL) on Mar. 2, 2023.
The 6-foot-1, 209-pound forward recorded 14-25=39 points, 106 PIM and a +13 rating in 45 games with the Edmonton Oil Kings and Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) during the 2022-23 season. Across four WHL seasons with Red Deer, Edmonton and Prince George from 2019-23, he earned 33-62- points with 299 PIM and a +21 rating in 169 career games. The Moose Jaw, Sask. native also posted 5-8=13 points in 22 WHL playoff games, helping Edmonton win the WHL Championship in 2021-22.
