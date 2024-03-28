Roadrunners Clinch Berth in 2024 AHL Playoffs

March 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners on game night

(Tucson Roadrunners) Tucson Roadrunners on game night(Tucson Roadrunners)

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, clinched a spot in the 2024 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs as a result of Bakersfield's 3-2 victory over San Diego Wednesday night.

The playoff schedule will be announced as the AHL regular season comes to an end and all seeds are finalized. The Roadrunners currently hold the second-best record in the Pacific Division at 36-21-3-2 with ten games remaining in the regular season; six of which will be played at Tucson Arena over three of the next four weekends.

Playoff action returning to Tucson Arena is the first sign that the WHITEOUT, Arizona hockey's playoff tradition, will soon be activated in Tucson.

Calder Cup Playoff Passes will go on sale Wednesday, April 3 to the public. Playoff Passes will reserve the same great seat for every playoff game during the Roadrunners Calder Cup run at a highly discounted price compared to single game rates!

Playoff priority will give you the chance to secure your playoff seats before the general public.

Returning to regular season action, the Roadrunners are celebrating Hockey Is for Everyone Weekend presented by Intermountain Centers on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30 for their two-game tilt against the San Diego Gulls. On Friday, the Roadrunners are offering $5 (16 OZ) Draft Beers, Discounted Hot Dogs, and $10 College Night Tickets. CLICK HERE to reserve your $10 College Night Tickets in our online offer. On Saturday, March 30, Hockey Is for Everyone continues with Rudy's Texas B-B-Q packs that includes four tickets and a $25 gift card to Rudy's. Both games during Hockey Is for Everyone Weekend include sensory free family games and a sensory room during the game.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.