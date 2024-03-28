Ontario Reign Clinch 2024 Calder Cup Playoff Berth

March 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have officially qualified for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs following a 3-2 win in San Jose Wednesday night.

The Reign, with 77 points and a 35-21-3-4 record, became the third team in the Pacific Division and sixth team in the AHL to secure a playoff berth to compete for the Calder Cup. With nine regular season games remaining, the team can still finish as high as second in the division standings.

The 2024 postseason appearance marks Ontario's third consecutive trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs and fifth AHL postseason berth. It is the second time in the team's AHL history that they've reached the playoffs in three straight years. They also qualified in each of the first three years of their AHL existence (2015-18).

Current members of the Reign team who have previously won the Calder Cup include TJ Tynan with the Lake Erie Monsters (2016), Joe Hicketts with the Grand Rapids Griffins (2017) and the team's assistant coach Chris Hajt, who was part of the Manchester Monarchs winning team in (2015).

Ontario has 11 players from last year's playoff roster who are still with the team, including Akil Thomas, who has four career postseason goals in four contests (4-0=4), and Tynan who had one assist last spring (0-1=1) and has totaled 28 points in 51 career AHL playoff games (5-23().

Ontario's first round opponent and schedule are to be determined and will be announced at a later date.

The Reign continue their schedule on Saturday night when they return home to face the Bakersfield Condors at Toyota Arena beginning at 6 p.m.

The Reign continue their schedule on Saturday night when they return home to face the Bakersfield Condors at Toyota Arena beginning at 6 p.m.

