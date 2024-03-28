Barracuda Jump Out To Early Lead, But Fall To Reign

March 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (20-31-9-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena, but failed to hold onto it and would ultimately fall, 3-2, to the Ontario Reign (35-21-3-4).

Just 15 seconds into the first, Brandon Coe (11) busted in on net and ripped a shot off the post and in to open the scoring on the game's first shot. After not facing any rubber until 8:55, Magnus Chrona was forced to be sharp after that point, making nine saves down the final stretch of the period. At 13:05, the Barracuda extended their lead when Cole Cassels found Nathan Todd (17) from below the goal line and Todd slid in a close-range shot through Aaron Dell's five hole.

In the second, the Reign would find their game, erasing a two-goal deficit. First Akil Thomas (22) made it goals in his last four as he ripped in a cross-body shot over the glove of Chrona at 6:44 while carrying the puck down the left wing. Then, after the Barracuda were called for their first penalty, T.J. Tynan would feed Charles Hudon (20) just above the hashmarks and the veteran would blast a one-timer in to tie the score at 2-2.

In the third, the Barracuda outshot the Reign 11-4, but after a blue-line giveaway, Ontario rushed up the ice in transition and Taylor Ward (8) ripped in a one-timer to give the Reign its first lead and the eventual game-winner.

The Barracuda hit the road for five straight beginning on Friday in Calgary before returning to Tech CU on Apr. 10 versus the Henderson Silver Knights. For tickets and more information about upcoming games, go to sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.