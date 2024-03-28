Èajkoviè Reassigned to Penguins, Vierling Recalled

March 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Max Èajkoviè has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Additionally, the Penguins have recalled forward Evan Vierling from Wheeling.

Èajkoviè was acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade with the Minnesota Wild in exchange for defenseman Will Butcher on Jan. 25, 2024. In five games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Èajkoviè gathered one goal and one assist for two points.

The Bratislava, Slovakia native has suited up in 13 games for Wheeling this season, posting no goals and four assists. Prior to the trade, Èajkoviè had put up 12 goals and 18 points in 20 games for the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders. A third-round pick (89th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019, he also had one goal and two assists for three points in five games with the Iowa Wild this season.

Vierling is in his first year of pro hockey and has seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points in 34 games. Thirteen of those points have come in his last 14 games since returning from an injury on Feb. 24.

A fifth-round draft pick (157th overall) of the New York Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Vierling played four seasons of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League. A native of Aurora, Ontatio, Vierling picked up 213 points (75G-138A) in 218 career games split between the Flint Firebirds and Barrie Colts.

Vierling was named the CHL's Sportsman of the Year for the 2022-23 season, an award given annually to the The Humanitarian of the Year is awarded annually to the most sportsmanlike player in the Canadian Hockey League (OHL, Québec Major Hockey League, and Western Hockey League.)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Saturday, Mar. 30 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Opening puck drop for the Penguins and Phantoms is 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

