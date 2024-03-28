Bears Sign Washington Draft Pick Haakon Hänelt to PTO
March 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Haakon Hänelt to a professional tryout agreement. The announcement was made by Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.
Hänelt, 20, played in his native Germany for the DEL's Cologne Sharks this season, posting two points (1g, 1a) in 38 games in his rookie campaign. The 6', 194-pound forward also skated in two games for Bad Nauheim EC in the DEL-2, scoring a goal.
The native of Berlin, Germany was selected by the Capitals in the fifth round, 151st overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft. He spent his previous two seasons playing in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for the Gatineau Olympiques, scoring 18 points (3g, 15a) in 34 games during the 2022-23 campaign.
Hänelt will wear #36 for Hershey.
The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Hartford Wolf Pack at XL Center on Saturday, March 30 at 7 p.m. Hershey returns home to GIANT Center against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. for Hersheypark Pass Night and TRULY Takeover Tuesday. All fans in attendance will receive a 2024 Hersheypark Ticket, good for one-day admission through June 30, 2024. Purchase tickets for the game.
