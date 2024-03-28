Annual Jersey Auction Sets Record at $84,633 Raised for IceHogs Community Fund

March 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that this season's annual jersey auction set a new franchise record by raising $84,633 for the IceHogs Community Fund, surpassing the previous high of $80,124 that was set in 2018. Starting in 2000, the IceHogs annual jersey auction has now raised $1,287,101 for the team's charitable arm.

Special St. Patrick's Day jerseys worn by the team for 4-3 and 4-1 wins over the San Jose Barracuda on Mar. 16 and 17 were auctioned off immediately following Rockford's game on St. Patrick's Day. The live auction proceeds totaled $66,200, while additional online auctions supplied the remaining $18,433. The online auctions featured items such as additional jerseys, signed sticks, signed name plates, and more. Colton Dach's jersey fetched the highest price at $6,500 during the live auction.

Last season's Screw City jerseys helped earn $57,252 at the annual event.

Last sesson, the IceHogs Community Fund raised over $275,000 during the 2022-'23 season, which allowed the Fund to award over $100,000 in grants, plus an additional $27,000 from the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, to nine local organizations for the 2023-24 grant cycle.

Those grants included:

$34,000 (IceHogs Community Fund and Chicago Blackhawks Foundation) to Rockford Park District to support "Junior StreetHogs" outreach program focused on reducing barriers and increasing youth participation in hockey

$20,000 (IceHogs Community Fund and Chicago Blackhawks Foundation) to Think Big! to increase the number of cohorts by two for the "Think Big! School of Business"

$10,000 (IceHogs Community Fund) to VanVleet Family Foundation to fully fund participation costs for 67 kids to attend Fred VanVleet's Summer Camp

$10,000 (IceHogs Community Fund) to Rockford Park District to support its first ever "Buddy Hockey" program that seeks to help eliminate barriers that often prevent youth, teens, and adults with disabilities from learning to play the sport of ice hockey

$10,000 (IceHogs Community Fund) to Rockford Hockey Club to help reduce season fees for players at the 8u level and increase participation at all levels

$10,000 (IceHogs Community Fund) to Rock House Kids (RHK) to help serve a larger number of kids during RHK evening programs, including providing more meals and nutritious food options for all kids being served

$10,000 (IceHogs Community Fund) to Rockford Razorbacks Lacrosse to provide dues and equipment assistance to 15 underserved kids

$10,000 (IceHogs Community Fund) to the Oscar Mike Foundation to fully fund four disabled Veterans to participate in an Oscar Mike Illinois Adaptive Clinic

$6,500 (IceHogs Community Fund) to The Greg Lindmark Foundation to generate awareness in the community about the no-cost special services the Foundation offers to local first responders

$6,500 (IceHogs Community Fund) to Easterseals Serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford to conduct full ASD diagnostic assessments for children ages 3-12

In addition to grants, the IceHogs Community fund supports local organizations and causes throughout the year through donations and sponsorships.

