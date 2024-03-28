Monsters Bring Solar Flair to Saturday's Eclipse-Themed Promotion

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will host the long awaited Total Solar Eclipse Game powered by NOPEC on Saturday, March 30, when the Rochester Americans visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a crucial AHL North Division clash. Puck drop is at 3:15 p.m., exactly nine days before Cleveland's moment of eclipse totality. Saturday's game will be simulcast on CW 43 WUAB with coverage starting at 3:00 p.m.

All fans in attendance on Saturday will receive a Total Solar Eclipse Survival Pack that includes a pair of Monsters eclipse glasses and a commemorative t-shirt.

On Monday the team revealed its specialty eclipse-themed uniforms to glowing reviews. The luminescent jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Monsters Community Foundation. Fans wishing to participate in the auction can do so via DASH or in a live jersey auction postgame from Section 105. Auction details can be found at clevelandmonsters.com/jersey.

Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will offer a replica Total Solar Eclipse jersey as a part of the Total Solar Eclipse Collection. The jersey will be available both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com while supplies last.

Representatives from NASA Glenn Research Center will be on-hand with eclipse information, giveaways, virtual reality headsets, and a photobooth. Eva, NASA's astronaut mascot, will make an appearance to meet and take photos with fans. The Great Lakes Science Center will provide a hands-on activity for fans from the concourse. Hundreds of Northeast Ohio STEM students will have the chance to attend the game for free through a partnership with NeoSTEM and thanks to a donation of tickets by NOPEC.

The lunar lunacy doesn't stop on March 30! *If inclement weather in Cleveland on Moonday, April 8, prevents viewing of the total solar eclipse locally, all ticket purchasers to the Monsters Total Solar Eclipse Game will receive a constellation prize of a free ticket to a mutually agreed upon game.

Saturday is also a Monsters Family Day presented by Castaway Bay featuring Monsters Kid Meal Deals, including a hot dog, Coca-Cola product, and chips all for $7.

The Monsters Food Drive presented by TrustedSec concludes on Saturday. Bins will be located at each entrance to collect non-perishable food items to be redistributed across Northeast Ohio. Fans who would like to donate but cannot make it to the game can purchase items to be sent to the Monsters Front Office here.

*Offer and promotion subject to change.

