Reign Rally from 3-0 Deficit, Win 4-3
December 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Ontario overcame a three goal deficit and won in regulation by way of a four to three final on Sunday afternoon vs the Iowa Wild. The Reign finished the weekend taking three out of a possible four points and completed their season series vs the Wild going 2-1-0-1 in the process. After trailing three to nothing in the second period, Ontario was able to claw back with goals from Boko Imama (1-0-1), Kale Clague (1-0-1) and Austin Strand (1-0-1) to tie the game heading into the third. After a back and forth effort through the first three quarters of the frame, the Reign mounted several chances before Mikey Eyssimont (1-0-1) received the puck alone in the slot and beat Dereck Baribeau (4 GA, 28 SVS) on the blocker side via a wrist shot with less than three minutes remaining in regulation time. The goal was Eyssimont's fourth of the season. In the victory, Reign captain Brett Sutter (0-1-1) skated in his 900th career pro contest (840 AHL, 60 NHL) and Matthew Villalta (3 GA, 30 SVS) earned his first AHL win.
Date: December 15, 2019
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score: https://bit.ly/38L8NyC
Photos: https://bit.ly/2PmcFy6
ONT Record: (12-11-3-1)
IA Record: (13-11-2-2)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 3 1 - 4
IA 1 2 0 - 3
Shots PP
ONT 32 1/3
IA 33 2/5
Three Stars -
1. Mikey Eyssimont (1-0-1)
2. J.T. Browm (2-0-2)
3. Matthew Villalta (3 GA, 30 SVS)
W: Matthew Villalta (1-2-0)
L: Dereck Baribeau (1-2-0)
Next Game: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 vs. San Jose - 7:00 PM @ SAP Center at San Jose
