'Canes Reassign Gauthier to Charlotte

December 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned forward Julien Gauthier to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Gauthier, 22, has skated in five NHL games this season, making his NHL debut on Oct. 11 vs. NY Islanders and recording his first career NHL point with an assist on Dec. 14 at Calgary. He has also registered 12 points (10g, 2a) in 22 AHL games with Charlotte this season, leading the Checkers in goals. The 6'4", 226-pound forward has posted 78 points (53g, 25a) in 162 career AHL games with Charlotte. He tallied eight points (5g, 3a) in 17 AHL playoff games last season as the Checkers captured their first-ever Calder Cup championship. The Pointe-aux-Trembles, Que., native represented Canada at the 2016 and 2017 IIHF World Junior Championships, winning silver in 2017. Gauthier was drafted by the Hurricanes in the first round, 21st overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft.

