Early Lead Holds in Moose Victory

The Manitoba Moose (14-15-0-0) claimed a 4-2 victory against the San Antonio Rampage (10-10-5-3) on Saturday night at AT&T Center.

With just under seven minutes into the first period, Emile Poirier created a two-on-one rush with JC Lipon who found the back of the net and gave the Moose the 1-0 advantage. Manitoba was awarded a power play opportunity midway through the frame but they were unable to capitalize. However, with 15 seconds left on the clock to close out the first, C.J. Suess scored shorthanded and improved Manitoba's lead to 2-0.

With 3:32 remaining in the second period, Kristian Reichel skated into Rampage territory and sent a shot towards San Antonio's cage that found the top corner to give the Moose the 3-0 advantage. The second frame was evenly matched as the clubs exchanged 10 shots on net each.

With 8:03 gone in the third, Austin Poganski collected on a loose rebound to get the Rampage making the score 3-1. Midway through the period, Mike Vecchione scored on the man advantage for San Antonio on a cross crease pass from Nolan Stevens to get the Rampage with one. In the final minutes of the frame, Mikhail Berdin made a highlight reel save to keep the Moose ahead. With just under two minutes remaining in the third, Emile Poirier found San Antonio's empty net to stamp the final score of 4-2. Berdin stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced in the third period securing Manitoba's victory.

Quick Hits

Derek Hulak notched his first assist of the season

With Kristian Reichel's goal in tonight's game, he matched his AHL career high (2G)

Leon Gawanke is currently on a three-game assist streak (3A)

Mikhail Berdin made 41 saves on 43 shots in tonight's matchup. There have only been two other games this season the Manitoba netminder has surpassed 40 saves, both of which resulted in a Moose victory. What's Next?

The Moose head to Colorado to take on the Eagles on Tuesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 CT. The matchup will be broadcast on moosehockey.com/listenlive.

