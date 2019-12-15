Bears Bust Phantoms, Extend Win Streak to Six

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears concluded their two-game weekend set with a 3-1 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday night at Giant Center. Bobby Nardella scored his first professional goal in the 3rd period to provide the Bears a key insurance marker en route to their sixth straight victory.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby opened the scoring with his eighth career American Hockey League goal, and his first to ever come on Giant Center ice. At 18:20, Jonsson-Fjallby redirected a shot from Martin Fehervary past Lehigh Valley goaltender Alex Lyon. Shots after 20 minutes were 13-9 Phantoms with the Chocolate and White leading by a one-goal margin. Next period, it took only 20 seconds for the Bears to double their advantage. The only goal in the stanza came courtesy of Garrett Pilon's third tally of the season. Pilon beat Lyon low to the ice, yielding his second goal on 10 shots, leading to J.F. Berube entering the game in relief for the Phantoms. Shots after 40 minutes were 21-18 Lehigh Valley.

In the third period, Hershey's penalty kill streak ended at 29, as Lehigh Valley pulled within 2-1. Matt Moulson was whistled for a slashing infraction 63 seconds into the frame, followed by a Tyler Lewington roughing minor at 2:36. Only 13 later, Andy Andreoff solved Vitek Vanecek with a blast from the point to cut Hershey's lead in half. The Bears finished the night 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

Hershey was granted one power play opportunity all night, and the opportunistic Bears hit pay-dirt at the 5:37 mark. Pilon drew a penalty in the offensive zone at 4:55 on Phantoms Steven Swavely, and Nardella soon scored his first professional goal on a shot from the right face-off circle. The 3-1 score carried to the final horn to keep the Bears without a defeat in the month of December. Final shots on goal were 30-21 Lehigh Valley.

The Hershey Bears return to action on Saturday, Dec. 21 for the first of back-to-back home ice tilts against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop at Giant Center is scheduled for 7 PM. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.

