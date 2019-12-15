Philadelphia Recalls Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Carsen Twarynski

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Carsen Twarynski

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have recalled forwards Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Carsen Twarynski from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In addition, forward Steven Swavely has been recalled to the Phantoms from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Aube-Kubel, 23, is currently in his fourth season with Lehigh Valley and has registered seven points on four goals and three assists in 25 games. He also has 20 penalty minutes and is a plus-two rating. He registered 30 points with 16 goals and 14 assists in 54 games with the Phantoms during an injury-plagued 2018-19 season. Aube-Kubel currently ranks fourth in Lehigh Valley history with 229 games played in black and orange. He also ranks in the top 10 in every offensive category, currently sitting sixth in goals (50), seventh in points (105), 10th in assists (55) and sixth in penalty minutes (234) during his time with Lehigh Valley.

A native of Sorel, Quebec, Aube-Kubel was drafted in the second round (#48) of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. He made his NHL debut with the Flyers on October 30, 2018 against the Anaheim Ducks and played nine games for Philadelphia and was a +1 rating during the 2018-19 season. This marks the first recall of the 2019-20 season for Aube-Kubel.

Prior to turning pro, Aube-Kubel played four seasons for Val d'Or Foreurs in the QMJHL (Major Junior) and won a QMJHL Championship during the 2013-14 season. He totaled 244 points (108G, 136A) in 251 games for Val D'Or.

Twarynski, 22, has played 11 games for Lehigh Valley this season and has two goals and one assist for three points. He originally made the Flyers out of training camp and made his NHL debut for Philadelphia on October 4, 2019 against the Chicago Blackhawks in Prague. Twarynski has played in 14 games for the Flyers this year during two different recalls, and scored his first NHL goal on October 12 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Drafted in the third round (#82) by the Flyers in 2016, Twarynski played 69 games for Lehigh Valley last season and totaled 24 points on 10 goals and 14 assists during his rookie season. Prior to turning pro, the St. Albert, Alberta native played four seasons in the WHL, playing for the Calgary Hitman and Kelowna Rockets.

Swavely, 28, has played in six games for the Phantoms this season after making his AHL season-debut on November 23. He tallied one assist and was a plus-two rating in six games. He has also played in 14 games for the Royals this season, notching two goals and eight assists for 10 points and a +3 rating. Swavely is in his fourth full season with the organization and played in a career-high 40 games for the Phantoms last season, tallying seven assists. He posted a career best, three-assist game on December 22, 2018, in a 6-1 victory in Hershey that helped him earn a one-year, AHL contract that he signed on January 2, 2019.

A native of Reading, Pa., Swavely turned pro after four years at the University of Maine. He has totaled 108 points on 47 goals and 61 assists in 119 games for the Reading Royals. Swavely has played 99 total games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during parts of the last four seasons.

