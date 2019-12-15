Lindholm Recalled by Avalanche, Eagles Bring up Anderson, Davis
December 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Anton Lindholm has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. In a separate transaction, the Eagles have called up defensemen Josh Anderson and Kevin Davis from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.
Lindholm has notched one goal and one assist in 22 games with the Eagles this season. The fifth-round pick of Colorado in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft has already appeared in 62 career NHL games with the Avalanche, collecting four assists during that time. This will be Lindholm's first call-up to the NHL for the 2019-20 campaign.
Anderson has skated in four AHL games this season with Colorado, while posting one assist in five games with the Grizzlies. Davis heads to the Eagles for the first time this season after amassing three goals and 12 assists in 25 games with Colorado last year. The 22-year old has 10 assists in 24 contests with Utah this season.
The Eagles return to action when they host the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday, December 17th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2019
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Mitchell Stephens to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Philadelphia Recalls Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Carsen Twarynski - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Host IceHogs in Cross-Conference Clash - Toronto Marlies
- Heat Look for Weekend Sweep of San Jose Sunday - Stockton Heat
- Lindholm Recalled by Avalanche, Eagles Bring up Anderson, Davis - Colorado Eagles
- 'Canes Reassign Gauthier to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Condors Hang on for 2-1 Win over Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Snaps Losing Streak with 4-3 Shootout Victory - Iowa Wild
- Condors Fend off Grand Rapids for Three-Point Weekend, 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Sprong Scores, but Gulls Downed by Colorado - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Rally for Point in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- O'Connor Sends the Bears Through the Air in Eagles 3-1 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Early Lead Holds in Moose Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Rampage Comeback Falls Short against Moose - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Lindholm Recalled by Avalanche, Eagles Bring up Anderson, Davis
- O'Connor Sends the Bears Through the Air in Eagles 3-1 Win
- Eagles Host Teddy Bear Toss Tonight
- Boyle Backstops Gulls to 2-1 Shootout Victory over Colorado
- Eagles Issue Open Apology to Akim Aliu Regarding 2011 Incident