Lindholm Recalled by Avalanche, Eagles Bring up Anderson, Davis

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Anton Lindholm has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. In a separate transaction, the Eagles have called up defensemen Josh Anderson and Kevin Davis from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Lindholm has notched one goal and one assist in 22 games with the Eagles this season. The fifth-round pick of Colorado in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft has already appeared in 62 career NHL games with the Avalanche, collecting four assists during that time. This will be Lindholm's first call-up to the NHL for the 2019-20 campaign.

Anderson has skated in four AHL games this season with Colorado, while posting one assist in five games with the Grizzlies. Davis heads to the Eagles for the first time this season after amassing three goals and 12 assists in 25 games with Colorado last year. The 22-year old has 10 assists in 24 contests with Utah this season.

The Eagles return to action when they host the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday, December 17th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

