Sprong Scores, but Gulls Downed by Colorado

December 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





San Diego concluded the weekend back-to-back with a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Eagles at Budweiser Events Center.

Daniel Sprong scored his sixth goal at 10:47 to take the team lead in scoring (6-11=17). Sprong has six points the last five games (2-4=6) in addition to 3-8=11 points his last 12 contests.

Brent Gates Jr. picked up his first assist and second point of the season. Alex Broadhurst also earned an assist, his third the last four games (0-3=3).

Anthony Stolarz made 32 saves in the setback.

The Gulls will return to San Diego to open a three-game homestand beginning Tuesday, Dec. 17 vs. Grand Rapids (7 p.m.). The homestand also includes visits from the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, Dec. 20 (7 p.m.) and the Stockton Heat on Saturday, Dec. 21 (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Alex Broadhurst

On Adam Werner

He played well. To be honest, I thought we started out really slow tonight in the first period. We just didn't have enough jump. I think we picked it up in the second and third, putting some shots on the board and creating some more chances, but he played well and they blocked a lot of shots toward the end so you have to give them credit.

On the game

I think we were getting a little too cute. We played well when we're moving our feet, getting pucks deep and chasing the puck. I think we had a sluggish start. We did pick it up in the second and third. I thought we had a pretty good end of the third there. We battled, we tried to get another goal and tie the game up, but it didn't work out and that's the way it goes sometimes.

On not being able to tie the game late

It sucks. I think we were playing really well too and feeling good about ourselves. It's always tough not being able to get a goal and tie it up, but we have to turn the page. It's a long season, we're going to see these guys a lot and we have to focus on the next game.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

I thought there was good goaltending at both ends of the ice. It was an entertaining game, I liked the way we pushed back. We've had some pretty good success on the offensive side over the last couple months and unfortunately we couldn't buy one there tonight. We certainly put a lot of pucks at (Adam Werner) and I liked the energy of the game. Disappointed we didn't end up with any points.

On creating scoring chances

We always say net-front, we say a lot of different things. I think there was a time in the second period that we had the puck in their zone for at least two minutes and we didn't get a shot in that little stretch. I think earlier in the game we had to dial in our sights a little bit and put pucks on net instead of just around the area. It would have given ourselves an opportunity to score.

On Anthony Stolarz

We do (have great goaltending). It's always a great thing coaching. As much as anything Boyle came in last game and kind of got the monkey of his back, (Stolarz) has been solid for quite a while now. It's always good to have a little goaltending controversy.

