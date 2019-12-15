Heat Look for Weekend Sweep of San Jose Sunday

December 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Sunday, December 15, 2019

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Sunday, December 15

Time: 5:00 p.m. PST

TODAY

The Heat look to make it a perfect four-for-four on the year against the San Jose Barracuda with the back end of the weekend home-and-home Sunday at Stockton Arena. Stockton has earned the first three wins in the season series by identical 3-2 final scores, two of which have come on home ice and Saturday's victory at the SAP Center.

The Heat enter today's game on a three-game win streak and have won eight of their last 10 games overall. Yesterday's loss snapped a three-game point streak for the Barracuda, who sit in seventh in the Pacific Division.

PHILP ON FIRE

Luke Philp continued filling the net with yet another goal on Saturday, extending his goal-scoring streak to five games with seven goals in that span. The rookie leads the AHL in lamp-lighters since Nov. 11 when he deposited his first, now totaling 11 over Stockton's last 12 games - two more than a trio of players tied with nine goals since that date. After going without a point in his first 10 professional games, Philp is now tied for the Heat team lead in goals alongside Buddy Robinson.

WELCOME BACK PHILLIPS

Matthew Phillips did not miss a beat in his return to Stockton following a recall by the Calgary Flames, scoring a goal in the second period on Saturday. The sophomore forward is Stockton's leader in points (26) and assists (16), and he has registered at least a point in six consecutive games (5g,5a) entering Sunday's contest.

'CUDA KILLERS

Stockton has owned the special teams battle en route to winning the first three games of the season series against San Jose, converting on four of 12 power play chances while limiting the Barracuda to just 1-for-15 on the man-advantage, a stretch that includes eight-straight kills that dates back to the teams' first meeting this season. Stockton is the only team that the Barracuda have played and not beaten on the campaign.

THREE'S COMPANY

Three has been the magic number for Stockton this season, the Heat going 16-1-1-0 on the year when scoring three or more goals in a game. The Heat have used the three-goal plateau to top San Jose in all three games of the season series thus far, with one of those wins coming via shootout. Stockton, which boasts the AHL's top offense, has yet to score fewer than two goals in any game this season.

THE CAPTAIN RETURNS

Heat captain Byron Froese returned to the lineup in Saturday's win following a six-game absence due to injury. Froese had been a steady presence for Stockton since the start of the season, having recorded 15 points and a team-best nine goals in 17 games at the time of his injury. Despite going without a point in Saturday's win, Froese remains tied for first on the Heat roster with three points (1g,2a) in three games against San Jose.

