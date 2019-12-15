Rampage Comeback Falls Short against Moose

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Austin Poganski and Mike Vecchione led a third period comeback for the San Antonio Rampage (10-10-8) on Saturday night but it wasn't enough, as Mikhail Berdin backstopped the Manitoba Moose (14-15-0) to a 4-2 victory in front of 6,676 fans at the AT&T Center.

Berdin stopped 41 of 43 shots he faced, including 22 of 24 shots in the third period. JC Lipon tallied a goal and two assists for the Moose and was a game-high plus-3.

The Moose led 3-0 at the start of the third period when the Rampage began their push. With the teams skating 4-on-4, Poganski got the Rampage on the board at 8:03 with his third goal of the season. Derrick Pouliot carried the puck into the Manitoba zone and fired a shot from the slot that was partially blocked by Moose defenseman Nelson Nogier. Berdin made the initial save but Poganski finished the rebound to make it 3-1.

At 10:26 of the third, with the Rampage on a 5-on-3 power play, Nolan Stevens found Vecchione with a backdoor feed for Vecchione's 15th goal of the season to make it 3-2.

Vecchione nearly tied the game shortly after, crashing the Manitoba net on a puck in the crease that was knocked out by a diving Berdin.

Emile Poirier scored his fifth of the season into an empty net to make it 4-2 and seal the win for Manitoba.

The Moose opened the scoring at 6:45 of the first period when Lipon finished a 2-on-1 rush with Poirier for his sixth goal of the season.

CJ Suess made it 2-0 with a shorthanded goal for his sixth tally of the season. On a delayed penalty call against the Rampage during a Rampage power play, Lipon shoveled a puck toward the Rampage net that Ville Husso could not corral. Logan Stanley jammed a rebound off the post, but Suess was there to clean up the rebound.

At 16:28 of the second period, Kristian Reichel beat Husso on a 2-on-1 rush for his second goal of the season, making it 3-0.

The Rampage outshot the Moose 24-4 in the third period.

San Antonio killed off both Manitoba power plays in the game. They have killed off 25 of 27 penalties over their last seven contests.

The Rampage begin a four-game road trip on Tuesday morning at Allstate Arena against the Chicago Wolves. Puck-drop is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Poganski (3), Vecchione (15)

Ville Husso: 18 saves on 21 shots

Power Play: 1-for-4

Penalty Kill: 2-for-2

THREE STARS:

1) JC Lipon - MB

2) Derick Pouliot - SA

3) Austin Poganski - SA

