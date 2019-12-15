Condors Fend off Grand Rapids for Three-Point Weekend, 2-1

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (10-11-4; 24pts) scored twice in the first period and made it hold up in a 2-1 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins (11-14-3; 25pts) on Saturday in front of a crowd of 5,083. C Colby Cave scored for the second straight night as the Condors picked up three points on the weekend and remained a point out fourth in the tightly packed Pacific Division. Bakersfield is in Colorado next Saturday and Sunday.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Colby Cave (4th) from the left-wing circle; Assists: Day, Maksimov; Time of goal: 2:33; BAK leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: RW Anthony Peluso (1st) deflected a point shot; Assists: Stukel, Samorukov; Time of goal: 10:37; BAK leads, 2-0

GRIFFINS GOAL: F Tyler Spezia (1st) speed rush wide and cut to the net; Assists: Shine, McCrea; Time of goal: 13:16; BAK leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK- 13, GR - 4

SECOND PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK - 12, GR - 10

THIRD PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK- 5, GR - 7

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Cave (BAK) 2. Starrett (BAK) 3. Peluso (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/4; GR - 0/1

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 30; GR - 21

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (3-1-1; 20/21); GR - Nagle (0-2-0; 28/30)

The Condors scored first in all three games this week and went 1-1-1

The 21 shots allowed were the second fewest of the season

C Colby Cave had a goal in each game this weekend

It was the first time this season Shane Starrett started consecutive games

The Condors are in Colorado on Saturday and Sunday next weekend for the final games before the Christmas break

Scratches: Stuart Skinner, Tomas Jurco, Jake Kulevich, Miles Koules

