Marlies Host IceHogs in Cross-Conference Clash

December 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies are back in action today to host the Rockford IceHogs for their final home game before the holiday break.

The Marlies picked up their first loss at the Coliseum yesterday, dropping a 4-1 decision to the visiting Belleville Senators. Toronto's home record is 12-2-0-0 and they have outscored their opponents 54-34. They'll be looking to crack a two-game losing streak and even up the regular season series against Rockford today. The IceHogs handed the Marlies their first regulation loss of the season back on November 6th in a 3-1 final.

The IceHogs are also coming off a loss to Belleville, falling 5-2 to the Senators on Friday. They've had a day of rest and will be looking to bounce back as they visit the Coliseum for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The IceHogs are 6-3-0-1 in their previous 10 games and currently sit in third place in the Central Division and fifth place in the Western Conference.

Puck drops at 4:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network. Fans across Canada can also catch the game on the go with the Marlies livestream in the Official Maple Leafs App.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

17-6-2-1 Overall Record 14-10-0-1

0-1-0-0 Head To Head 1-0-0-0

0-2-0-0 Streak 0-1-0-0

92 Goals For 72

74 Goals Against 76

21.4% Power Play Percentage 10%

77.8% Penalty Kill Percentage 79.2%

K. Agostino (14) Leading Goal Scorer D. Sikura (9)

K. Agostino (24) Leading Points Scorer T. Sikura (17)

K. Kaskisuo (9) Wins Leader K. Lankinen (6)

