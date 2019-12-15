P-Bruins Sweep Weekend Series, Top Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-0
December 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Dan Vladar recorded 42 saves for his second shutout of the season, while Peter Cehlarik and Trent Frederic each recorded two assists as the Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-0, on Sunday afternoon. With the victory, the P-Bruins swept the weekend series against Springfield after a 5-4 overtime victory on Saturday night.
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SPRINGFIELD 0 0 0 0
PROVIDENCE 2 2 1 5
JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH
"We knew they were going to come out with a push. Vladdy made some big saves early and we were able to get some goals after that. We capitalized on a big power play and overall had a pretty good weekend.
"We addressed some things this week and the guys took it upon themselves to own their game and the way we want to play. I think we saw that for close to six periods this weekend and hopefully we can use that as a big building block moving forward."
DAN VLADAR - 42-SAVE SHUTOUT
"I felt great. It's always easier for a goalie when you face that many shots. I felt really good. It was one of those nights where I saw the puck really well and felt like everything was hitting me. It's a long season though, so it's nice, but I'm not getting too high from it.
"I've been feeling really good. Missing six weeks was really tough for me. It's so hard coming to the rink and not spending too much time with the team. I just couldn't wait to get back and I'm really enjoying it right now."
STATS
- With an assist tonight Trent Frederic has recorded five points (2G, 3A) in his last three games.
- Jack Studnicka scored his 12th goal of the season and has recorded three points (2G, 1A) in his last three games.
- Paul Carey scored a goal for the second consecutive game and leads Providence with 14 tallies on the season.
- With two assists tonight, Peter Cehlarik has recorded four points (1G, 3A) in his last two games.
- Jakub Zboril scored his second goal of the season and has recorded a point in two consecutive contests.
NEXT GAME
- The Bruins will travel to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday, December 18 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
