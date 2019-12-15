Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Mitchell Stephens to Syracuse Crunch
December 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Mitchell Stephens to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Stephens, 22, has skated in four games with the Lightning this season, posting five shots on goal. He made his NHL debut December 9 against the NY Islanders, registering 8:28 of time on ice. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound forward skated in a season-high 9:19 last night against the Washington Capitals. Stephens has appeared in 24 games with the Crunch this season, tallying five goals and 10 points. He has skated in 131 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past four seasons, collecting 36 goals and 76 points to go along with 45 penalty minutes.
The Peterborough, Ontario native was drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 33rd overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
