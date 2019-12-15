Reign Rally for Point in Shootout

December 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





On Teddy Bear Toss night, Ontario skated to a shootout loss vs Iowa in a wild affair. With the game tied at two with less than 30 seconds remaining in period three, the Wild's Louis Belpedio (1-0-1) rocketed a slapshot past Cal Petersen (3 GA, 28 SVS) to give Iowa what looked to be a victory In regulation. Following a Reign timeout though, Ontario forechecked off a faceoff loss to win the puck behind the net and equalize the game with just 12 seconds remaining. With the net empty, Brett Sutter (0-1-1) moved the puck to Gabriel Vilardi (1-1-2) who was able to find the back of the net to tie the game at three. After a fruitless overtime for both sides, a shootout ensued. Martin Frk (0-1-1) was able to score on the opening attempt, but shootout goals from Sam Anas (0-1-1) and Dmitry Sokolov proved enough to give Iowa an extra point and the victory.

Date: December 14, 2019

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: https://bit.ly/2LUTA48

Photos: https://bit.ly/35odNHh

ONT Record: (11-11-3-1)

IA Record: (13-10-2-2)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 2 1 0/(1-3) 3

IA 1 0 2 0/(2-3) 4(SO)

Shots PP

ONT 40 1/6

IA 32 1/5

Three Stars -

1. Dmitry Sokolov (SOG)

2. Gabriel Vilardi (1-1-2)

3. Will Bitten (1-1-2)

W: Mat Robson (5-7-3)

SOL: Cal Petersen (11-9-4)

Next Game: Sunday, December 15, 2019 vs. Iowa - 3:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

