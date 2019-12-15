Monsters Announce Trio of Roster Moves

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets added forwards Marko Dano and Kevin Stenlund to their roser on an emergency basis, while Cleveland released defenseman Jason Binkley from his professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 25 appearances for Cleveland this season, Dano posted 3-9-12 with 61 penalty minutes and an even rating while Stenlund supplied 6-10-16 with 18 penalty minutes and a -9 rating in 27 appearances for the Monsters this year. In four appearances for the Monsters, the first action of his AHL career, Binkly contributed 0-1-1 with a -1 rating.

A 5'11", 212 lb. left-shooting native of Eisenstadt, Austria, Dano, 25, was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (27th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In 138 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche, Dano posted 19-26-45 with 47 penalty minutes and a +2 rating spanning parts of five seasons from 2014-19. In 165 career AHL appearances spanning parts of five seasons from 2014-17 and 2018-19 for the Springfield Falcons, Rockford IceHogs, Manitoba Moose and the Monsters, Dano tallied 32-60-92 with 218 penalty minutes and a -1 rating. Dano also supplied 6-6-12 with 67 penalty minutes and a -7 rating in 78 KHL appearances for HC Slovan Bratislava spanning parts of two seasons from 2012-14. Internationally, Dano represented Slovakia in the 2012, 2013 and 2014 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships and the 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2019 IIHF World Championships.

A 6'4", 210 lb. right-handed native of Stockholm, Sweden, Stenlund, 23, was originally selected by Columbus in the second round (58th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year, two-way, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on May 23, 2017. In 93 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2017-19, Stenlund notched 21-22-43 with 34 penalty minutes and a -27 rating and added four penalty minutes in four appearances for the Blue Jackets, the first action of his NHL career, last season. Prior to his North American professional career, Stenlund recorded 22-23-45 with 66 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 151 SHL appearances for HV71 spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-18, helping HV71 secure the 2017 SHL Championship.

Binkley, 27, a 5'9", 196 lb. right-shooting native of Powell, OH, contributed 25-96-121 with 143 penalty minutes and a +49 rating in 256 career ECHL appearances for the South Carolina Stingrays, Utah Grizzlies, Cincinnati Cyclones and Fort Wayne Komets spanning parts of six seasons from 2014-19. In 156 NCAA appearances for Ferris State University spanning four seasons from 2011-15, Binkley notched 8-60-68 with 143 penalty minutes and a +20 rating. In 2010-11, Binkley logged 4-10-14 with 51 penalty minutes and a -25 rating in 56 appearances for the USHL's Tri-City Storm.

