Reign Pot Six in Victory over Bakersfield

November 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (8-0-0-1) rode its highest offensive output of the season to their seventh straight win in a 6-3 defeat of the Bakersfield Condors (4-4-0-0) on Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena. Forward Martin Frk led the way once again for Ontario with his second straight four-point game (2g, 2a), while forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored a goal and two assists and goaltender Matt Villalta made a season-high 37 saves while improving his record to 6-0-0 on the year.

Villalta was relied on heavily from the start, making double-digit saves in each period including 17 stops in the opening frame. While adding to their win streak, Ontario also extended its season-opening point streak to nine games. The LA Kings' AHL affiliate leads the Pacific Division with a .944 points percentage.

Date: November 6, 2021

Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

ONT 2 3 1 6

BAK 0 0 3 3

Shots PP

ONT 19 1/2

BAK 40 1/5

Three Stars -

1. Martin Frk (ONT)

2. Jaret Anderson-Dolan (ONT)

3. Vincent Desharnais (BAK)

W: Matt Villalta

L: Olivier Rodrigue

Next Game: Sunday, November 7, 2021 vs. Colorado | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

