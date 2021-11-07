Reign Pot Six in Victory over Bakersfield
November 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (8-0-0-1) rode its highest offensive output of the season to their seventh straight win in a 6-3 defeat of the Bakersfield Condors (4-4-0-0) on Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena. Forward Martin Frk led the way once again for Ontario with his second straight four-point game (2g, 2a), while forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored a goal and two assists and goaltender Matt Villalta made a season-high 37 saves while improving his record to 6-0-0 on the year.
Villalta was relied on heavily from the start, making double-digit saves in each period including 17 stops in the opening frame. While adding to their win streak, Ontario also extended its season-opening point streak to nine games. The LA Kings' AHL affiliate leads the Pacific Division with a .944 points percentage.
Date: November 6, 2021
Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final
ONT 2 3 1 6
BAK 0 0 3 3
Shots PP
ONT 19 1/2
BAK 40 1/5
Three Stars -
1. Martin Frk (ONT)
2. Jaret Anderson-Dolan (ONT)
3. Vincent Desharnais (BAK)
W: Matt Villalta
L: Olivier Rodrigue
Next Game: Sunday, November 7, 2021 vs. Colorado | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2021
- IceHogs Continue Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Weekend with Matinee Matchup vs. Manitoba - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Defeat Roadrunners in OT, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Pot Six in Victory over Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Colorado Tips Gulls, 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Rolls to Third-Straight Win with 3-2 Victory over Gulls - Colorado Eagles
- Canucks Put up Fight, Unable to Extinguish Heat - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.