Colorado Rolls to Third-Straight Win with 3-2 Victory over Gulls

November 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







SAN DIEGO, CA. - Colorado forward Alex Newhook notched a goal and an assist, while Dylan Sikura and Dennis Gilbert also found the back of the net to give the Eagles a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Gulls on Saturday. Goaltender Justus Annunen made 21 saves on 23 shots to earn his third-consecutive start in net.

Each team would earn two power plays in the first period, but neither team would be able to capitalize on the opportunities on the man-advantage. As time ticked down in the opening frame, Gilbert fired a shot from the top of the left-wing circle that would light the lamp and give Colorado a 1-0 edge with only 9.5 seconds left to play in the period. A fight between Eagles forward Dalton Smith and Gulls forward Hunter Drew would end the first frame and Colorado would head to the intermission still on top, 1-0.

The Eagles would come out firing in the second period, as a 2-on-1 rush would see forward Alex Newhook feed a cross-slot pass to fellow forward Dylan Sikura who would tap the puck past San Diego goalie Lukas Dostal. The goal pushed Colorado's lead to 2-0 and extended Sikura's point streak to a league-best eight games.

Just 1:50 later, Eagles forward Jean-Luc Foudy skated through the left-wing circle and snapped a wrister that would deflect off Newhook's stick and into the back of the net to extend Colorado's advantage to 3-0.

A power play late in the middle frame would allow Gulls forward Jacob Perreault to fire a one-timer from the top of the left-wing circle and off the skates of an Eagles penalty killer, sending the puck past Annunen. The goal trimmed the Eagles lead to 3-1 with 33 seconds left in the period and the two teams would head to the second intermission with Colorado still up by a pair.

The surge would continue for San Diego when forward Brayden Tracey stuffed the puck home on a net-mouth scramble just 4:32 into the third period to cut the Eagles advantage to 3-2. Colorado would go on to kill off a Jacob MacDonald tripping penalty and the Gulls would finally pull Dostal in favor of the extra attacker in the final minute of the contest. San Diego would pour on the pressure, but Annunen stood tall and secured the 3-2 victory.

The Eagles were outshot in the contest 23-21, as Colorado finished 0-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

