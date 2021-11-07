Anderson-Dolan, Reign Continue Run
November 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The wins keep on coming for the Ontario Reign, who improved to 9-0-0-1 on the season with a 4-3 decision against the Colorado Eagles (4-6-0-1) on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Arena. Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored twice for Ontario in the victory, while Martin Frk recorded his fourth-straight multi-point effort with two assists and goaltender Garret Sparks stopped 20 shots to earn his third win of the year.
Vladimir Tkachev also pitched in with two assists and has now recorded points in all three of his appearances with the Reign to begin his AHL career. Ontario has now won eight straight games and has picked up points from all 10 of their contests to begin 2021-22. The LA Kings' AHL affiliate leads the Pacific Division with a .950 points percentage.
Date: November 7, 2021
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final
COL 1 0 2 3
ONT 2 2 0 4
Shots PP
COL 24 2/5
ONT 21 1/4
Three Stars -
1. Jaret Anderson-Dolan (ONT)
2. Martin Frk (ONT)
3. Jordan Gross (COL)
W: Garret Sparks
L: Trent Miner
Next Game: Friday, November 15, 2021 at Tucson | 6:00 PM PST | Tucson Convention Center
