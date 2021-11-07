Barracuda Outlast Stars to Pick up 7-5 Win

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (3-3-1-0) wrapped up its four-game home stand with a season-high seven goals in a 7-5 win over the Texas Stars (4-6-0-0) on Sunday at the SAP Center.

The Barracuda and Stars combined for a season-high six total opening-period goals, finishing just one goal shy of the most ever combined in a game in Barracuda franchise history.

The Barracuda's seven goals and three power-play goals marked season-highs.

Jake McGrew tallied twice for the first multi-goal game of his AHL career.

The Barracuda led four different times in the game which featured six lead changes.

Rookie goaltender Zachary Edmond made his first career AHL start and got his first career win, turning aside 28 of the 33 shots he faced.

Joachim Blichfeld matched his career-high in points (1+2=3) and now has five points (1+4=5) in six games played this season.

Noah Gregor had an assist extending his point streak to five games (3+5=8) and continues to lead the team in scoring.

Dillon Hamaliuk lit the lamp in the first, the first AHL goal of his career.

