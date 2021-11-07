Comets Perfect Record Continues, Down Laval 4-2

Utica, NY - The Comets entered the weekend of three games in three nights without being defeated, and that's exactly how they'd finish when they beat the Laval Rocket 4-2 and now hold a seven game winning streak to start the season.

In the first period, The Comets started with an early opportunity on a powerplay but only managed to rally a few shots on net. The rest of period ended on the defensive side as both teams landed multiple shots on the opposing goal post, including Comets' Nolan Foote and Reilly Walsh. Both teams finished scoreless.

In the second period, The Comets got off to a solid start with winger Fabian Zetterlund sliding the puck in front of the net for Tyce Thompson who slid it past Laval goalie Michael McNiven at 1:33 into the period. Comets later capitalized on an odd man rush that resulted in a Joe Gambardella goal with 6:08 into the period. It was Gambardella's fourth goal in two games.

In the last period of regulation, Laval got to start the period with a five on three powerplay that they successfully scored on just 38 seconds into the period when Laurent Dauphin put the puck behind Comets' goalie Nico Daws. The Comets' Graeme Clarke managed to put one in with 12:54 into the period extending the Comets lead to 3-1. Quickly after, Rockets were able to close in on the Comets at 15:11 in front of the crease on a Jesse Ylönen goal bring the game to a 3-2 score but Utica managed an empty net tally to seal the victory at 18:52 when Jesper Boqvist scored his second of the season.

Neither team was successful on the power play. The Comets were outshot in the contest 32 to 27.

The Comets will return to action on Thursday afternoon at 3:00 PM against the Syracuse Crunch inside the Adirondack Bank Center. For ticket information, please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

