Silver Knights Defeat Roadrunners in OT, 3-2
November 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights swept the series against the Tucson Roadrunners, winning the back-to-back series, 3-2, Saturday night at Orleans Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Henderson started the night strong with a goal midway through the first period from Lucas Elvenes, followed with a second goal from Maxim Marushev. Ty Emberson put the Roadrunners on the board with a goal at 17:04 to end the first period. Matias Maccelli added to the Roadrunner's tally, tying the game up at the end of the second period. After a scoreless third period, Sven Bärtschi scored the OT goal, giving HSK the 3-2 win.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights will go on the road and take on the San Diego Gulls on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. PT at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Watch the game on AHLtv or listen on 1230 The Game.
