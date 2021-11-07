Capitals Recall Jonsson-Fjallby from Hershey
November 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
Jonsson-Fjallby, 23, has totaled seven points (3g, 4a) in nine games with the Chocolate and White this season. He has scored two game-winning goals, a mark tied for first in the American Hockey League.
The native of Stockholm, Sweden, is in his fourth season with the Bears. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound winger has skated in 245 professional games and tallied 90 points (39g, 51a) between Hershey and Djurgardens IF (SHL).
Jonsson-Fjallby was selected by the Washington Capitals in the fifth round, 147th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.
