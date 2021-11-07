Panthers Recall Lucas Carlsson, Assign Chase Priskie to Charlotte
November 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Florida Panthers made a swap on their blue line today, assigning Chase Priskie to Charlotte and recalling Lucas Carlsson.
Priskie returns to Charlotte after making his NHL debut for his hometown Panthers on Thursday. The third-year pro has one assist in three games with the Checkers so far this season.
This is the first NHL recall this season for Carlsson, who leads Charlotte defensemen with six points (1g, 5a) in eight games and is tied for the AHL lead with a +10 rating.
The Checkers finish up their two-game set with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at home this afternoon.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2021
- Minnesota Reassigns Beckman and Dewar to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Coyotes Activate Capobianco, Assign Mccartney and Soderstrom to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Capitals Recall Jonsson-Fjallby from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms Get Revenge as Checkers Fall 5-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- Panthers Recall Lucas Carlsson, Assign Chase Priskie to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- AHL's 32nd Franchise Takes Flight as Name, Logo, and Colors Revealed - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Game Preview: Thunderbirds at Bears, 3 PM - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Continue Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Weekend with Matinee Matchup vs. Manitoba - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Defeat Roadrunners in OT, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Pot Six in Victory over Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Colorado Tips Gulls, 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Rolls to Third-Straight Win with 3-2 Victory over Gulls - Colorado Eagles
- Canucks Put up Fight, Unable to Extinguish Heat - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.