Panthers Recall Lucas Carlsson, Assign Chase Priskie to Charlotte

November 7, 2021







The Florida Panthers made a swap on their blue line today, assigning Chase Priskie to Charlotte and recalling Lucas Carlsson.

Priskie returns to Charlotte after making his NHL debut for his hometown Panthers on Thursday. The third-year pro has one assist in three games with the Checkers so far this season.

This is the first NHL recall this season for Carlsson, who leads Charlotte defensemen with six points (1g, 5a) in eight games and is tied for the AHL lead with a +10 rating.

The Checkers finish up their two-game set with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at home this afternoon.

