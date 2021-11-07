Minnesota Reassigns Beckman and Dewar to Iowa

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the team has reassigned forwards Adam Beckman and Connor Dewar to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Beckman, 20 (5/10/01), has tallied three points (1-2=3) in four games with Iowa this season. After being recalled by Minnesota on Oct. 29, 2021, he played in three games and recorded one assist.

Dewar, 22 (6/26/99), has compiled four points (2-2=4) in four games with Iowa this season. After being recalled by Minnesota on Oct. 28, 2021, he played in four games, recording four shots on goal and averaging 9:22 time on ice per game (TOI/G).

Iowa plays at the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

