Colorado Tips Gulls, 3-2

November 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls dropped a 3-2 contest to the Colorado Eagles tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Jacob Perreault scored his third goal of the season on the power play with 33 seconds left in the second period to extend his point streak to a career best four games (2-4=6). Perreault has recorded a point in every Gulls home game this season (1-2=3) and continues to lead San Diego in assists (5) and points (8), while ranking tied for the team lead in goals (3).

Brayden Tracey netted his second goal in as many games to mark his first career goal-scoring streak (2-0=2) and extended his point streak to a fourth game (2-2=4), establishing a new career high.

Trevor Carrick, Maxim Golod, Jacob Larsson and Brogan Rafferty each earned assists. Carrick has collected assists in back-to-back games (1-2=3).

Lukas Dostal stopped 18-of-21 shots in the setback.

The Gulls host their first midweek game of the season Wednesday, Nov. 10 vs. the Henderson Silver Knights at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Jacob Larsson

On the team's response:

We started pretty good. We were on them, we were playing hard. Then, second period we went down a little bit, including me. Then, in the third, we go out and showed them we want to play and how we want to play. So that response- good from us. It's too bad we lost because we want to win all the games, but the response was good.

On their third period turnaround:

Just doing those small things better. I would say like getting the puck deep when we have to, not really having that many turnovers. We were playing pretty simple in their zone, which go low to high and a lot of net presence. We're just going to keep doing that and we'll be successful.

On what he sees from the young group of forwards:

We have, like you said they're young, they have a lot of potential. We're just better and better everyday and made huge steps so far this season. They're really good players, all of them so I'm very excited to see what the future holds.

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On tonight's game:

I don't think the first was that bad, to be honest. I thought we were better in the first this weekend than we were last weekend. I was trying to improve with that group, the young guys. I think there was a part of the game where after that we disengaged for a little bit. We stopped the bleeding, I think we were heading south, and then I liked the way we bounced back after it. I like the team spirit. Would have liked to have that goal in the third, but winning's a process. Learning how to win is a process. We had a few chances, but we gotta be proud of the way we're trying to grow as a group.

On the young forward group figuring in:

They're drinking from a firehose, you know? I'm not giving them much slack, but they're taking strides. I think the team is taking strides. I'm a demanding coach, but there's a reason why. Cause it's not going to be easier if they drive an hour and fifteen and twenty minutes north to the Ducks, I guarantee you that much. All of them have potential and we're pushing them to be the best version of themself.

On the power play:

I think we were a little bit like the game, not as sharp at times, but then we scored that goal at the end of the third. Really came with a strong second and that power play helped us. Again, a lot of growing to do still, but the guys are pushing in the right direction.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.