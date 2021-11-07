Game Preview: Thunderbirds at Bears, 3 PM

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, versus the Springfield Thunderbirds this afternoon at GIANT Center. Springfield is the AHL affiliate of the NHL's St. Louis Blues. The T-Birds are the Atlantic Division's top team and enter tonight with points in all nine games played this season.

Springfield Thunderbirds (7-0-2-0) at Hershey Bears (4-2-2-1)

November 7, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #10 | GIANT Center

Referees: Beau Halkidis (48), Stephen Hiff (56)

Linesmen: John Rey (16), Richard Jondo (55)

AHL STANDINGS

LAST TIME OUT:The Hershey Bears dropped a 3-0 decision to the Providence Bruins at GIANT Center last night. Steven Fogerty had a pair of goals for the visitors, and netminder Jon Gillies earned his first shutout with Providence, stopping all 31 shots he faced. Hershey was outshot 32-31 on the night, and while the Bears held Providence's red-hot power play to 0-for-5, Hershey went 0-for-2 on the power play themselves. The loss snapped Hershey's five-game point streak (2-0-2-1) and ended the Bears 15-game point streak at GIANT Center dating back to last season. The Thunderbirds won again last night, giving them points in their first nine games of the season, thanks to a 4-1 win at Bridgeport. Four different T-Birds scored in the win.

A RARE NIGHT OF NO GOALS:

Hershey was shut out at the GIANT Center last night for the first time since Feb. 1, 2020. That night, Lehigh Valley goaltender J.F. Berube stopped all 18 shots he faced to beat the Bears, 3-0. That game was the last time the Bears have been shut out overall. In comparison, the Bears and their goaltenders have blanked opponents six times since Berube's clean sheet.

THE GRAND RETURN:

Tonight marks Springfield's first visit to the GIANT Center since Feb. 8, 2020. That night, Hershey won 5-2, thanks to big nights from Christian Djoos (1g, 2a), Phil Maillet (2g, 1a), and current Bear Alex Alexeyev (1g, 1a). Fourteen players who played in that game for the Bears remain on Hershey's roster. Tonight also marks the return of former Bear Nathan Walker to GIANT Center. The Aussie played six seasons for the Chocolate and White, joining the club in 2013. In total, Walker played 300 games with the Bears, compiling 140 points (60g, 80a) and 234 penalty minutes. He was Hershey's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year in 2016 for his work in the Central Pennsylvania community.

BOBBY'S BACK:

On Saturday, the Washington Capitals announced that defenseman Bobby Nardella had been assigned to Hershey. Nardella joins the Bears officially after skating in Hershey while rehabbing an injury. He spent last season with Djurgardens IF in Sweden, leading the club with 33 points (7g, 26). Nardella led Hershey defensemen with 31 points (4g, 27a) in 41 games in 2019-20 and tied for first on the team in assists and power play assists (13). His point total was the most by a Bears rookie defender since current Capitals star John Carlson posted 39 points in 48 games with the Bears in 2009-10

GREAT SCOTT:

Springfield defenseman Scott Perunovich leads the AHL in scoring, tallying 15 points (2g, 13a) through the first eight professional games of his career. He has at least a point in every game he's played in this season, and has already notched five multi-point games. The 2020 Hobey Baker winner out of the University of Minnesota-Duluth had two assists last night for the T-Birds. He was a second round selection of the St. Louis Blues in the 2018 NHL Draft. Perunovich was selected 46th overall, and directly after him the Washington Capitals drafted Martin Fehervary at 47th overall and Kody Clark at 48th overall.

