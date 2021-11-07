Red Wings Reassign Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids
November 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned center Joe Veleno to the Grand Rapids Griffins
The third-year pro skated in four games for Detroit last week, totaling two points (1-1-2) and four penalty minutes. Before being recalled to the Red Wings on Oct. 30, the Kirkland, Quebec, native appeared in five contests with Grand Rapids to start the year and registered three goals, including two on the power play which is tied for 13th in the AHL.
The former first-round draft choice has appeared in nine games in the NHL and has amassed three points (2-1-3) and eight penalty minutes. Veleno has spent much of his pro career with the Griffins, recording 29 points (15-14-29) and 22 penalty minutes in 63 outings.
Grand Rapids Griffins center Joe Veleno
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
