Red Wings Reassign Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids

November 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins center Joe Veleno

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins center Joe Veleno(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned center Joe Veleno to the Grand Rapids Griffins

The third-year pro skated in four games for Detroit last week, totaling two points (1-1-2) and four penalty minutes. Before being recalled to the Red Wings on Oct. 30, the Kirkland, Quebec, native appeared in five contests with Grand Rapids to start the year and registered three goals, including two on the power play which is tied for 13th in the AHL.

The former first-round draft choice has appeared in nine games in the NHL and has amassed three points (2-1-3) and eight penalty minutes. Veleno has spent much of his pro career with the Griffins, recording 29 points (15-14-29) and 22 penalty minutes in 63 outings.

Single-game tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.