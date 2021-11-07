IceHogs Continue Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Weekend with Matinee Matchup vs. Manitoba

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs host the Manitoba Moose at the BMO Harris Bank Center today at 4:00 on Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Weekend. Today is the first of eight meetings between the two clubs this season.

Hogs Celebrate Opening Night Last Night

The Rockford IceHogs returned home to the BMO Harris Bank Center to celebrate Opening Night and the start of Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Weekend last night against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Forward Brett Connolly scored in the final minute of the second period, but the IceHogs comeback effort fell short, 2-1. Last night's contest marked the first time the IceHogs have celebrated with fans at full capacity in exactly 20 months, Mar. 6, 2020 with a 4-0 win over Grand Rapids in front of 4,919 (611 days). Buy Opening Weekend Tickets

Head Coach Derek King Named Chicago Blackhawks Interim Head Coach; Anders Sorensen Takes Over Behind Hogs Bench

Yesterday afternoon, the Chicago Blackhawks named Derek King Interim Head Coach, effective immediately. Anders Sorensen became the Interim Head Coach of the IceHogs with his debut in the position last night vs. Grand Rapids. Full Story

Good to See You Old Friend

Tonight marks the first time the IceHogs have seen the Moose since Feb. 13, 2020, a 5-2 win at Manitoba. The last time the IceHogs hosted the Moose at BMO Harris Bank Center was Jan. 31, 2020 with the Moose squeaking away a 4-3 shootout win. The IceHogs went 4-3-0-1 against the Moose during the 2019-20 season and hold an 18-20-3-3 all-time record.

Popping In for A Quick Hello

After tonight, the IceHogs will not see the Moose until March! The IceHogs travel to Canada Life Centre on Mar. 3 and Mar. 5 and will host the Moose again at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Mar. 23 and Mar. 26. The final three meetings in the eight-game head-to-head series take place in April (Apr. 15-16 in Winnipeg, Apr. 23 at Rockford).

Connolly and Nylander Heating Up

With his goal last night, IceHogs forward Brett Connolly now has a goal and two assists in his last two games. Forward Alex Nylander provided an assist on Connolly's second-period power-play goal and has four goals and an assist for five points through seven games.

Full Rosters, Bios, Notes & Media

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 2-5-0-0, 4 points (7th, Central Division)

Manitoba: 5-3-1-0, 11points (2nd, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home in Bold):

Sun., Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba

Thu., Mar. 3 at Manitoba

Sat., Mar. 5 at Manitoba

Wed., Mar. 23 vs. Manitoba

Sat., Mar. 26 vs. Manitoba

Fri., Apr. 15 at Manitoba

Sat., Apr. 16 at Manitoba

Sat., Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba

IceHogs vs. Moose 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

0-0-0-0

IceHogs vs. Moose, All-Time

18-20-3-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Manitoba: Mark Morrison (1st season with Moose)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Manitoba: Winnipeg Jets

