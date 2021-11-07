Snively Hat-Trick Backs Strong Hershey Response, 5-3 Win
November 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears concluded the weekend with a thrilling 5-3 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday at GIANT Center. Joe Snively recorded his second-career hat-trick, and Zach Fucale stopped 26 shots for his third win of the season in net. Both teams combined for 50 penalty minutes. Hershey's record improves to 5-2-2-1 through 10 regular season games.
The Bears scored twice within a two minute span to salvage a 2-0 lead into first intermission. Mike Sgarbossa hit pay-dirt on the power play for his fourth goal of the season at the 13:52 mark, followed by Snively's first of the campaign at 14:56. Shots after 20 minutes were 11-10 Hershey. The Chocolate and White finished the night 2-for-5 on the man-advantage.
Springfield responded with two goals in the middle stanza and eventually tallied a third unanswered goal. Dakota Joshua brought Springfield within 2-1 at 11:05 on a sharp-angle shot, and Nathan Todd found the equalizer at 14:56 with a perfect net-front deflection. Shots after 40 minutes were 22-21 Hershey.
The Thunderbirds grabbed their first lead of the night at 2:39 courtesy of Logan Brown's fourth goal of the season on the power play. Less than three minutes later, Kale Kessy buried an offensive rush with Kody Clark at 5:06 for the equalizer. Tied 3-3, Hershey earned a late third period power play opportunity courtesy of a Scott Perunovich tripping infraction. On the man-advantage, Snively tallied his second goal of the night and eventual game-winner from between the circles at 16:51. Snively added an unassisted, empty net goal to complete the hat-trick and scoring line at 19:24. Final shots on goal totaled 31-29 Springfield.
The Hershey Bears return to action on Wednesday, Nov. 10 versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. It's Hometown Heroes Night at GIANT Center. Military & First Responder themed activities and recognition will be on hand throughout the evening. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.
