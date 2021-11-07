Reichel's Hat Trick Lifts IceHogs over Moose at the BMO

Rockford, IL - Forward Lukas Reichel netted a hat trick and goalie Malcolm Subban provided 34 saves to send the Rockford IceHogs (3-5-0-0) over the Manitoba Moose (5-4-1-0) 4-3 at BMO Harris Bank Center Sunday afternoon.

The Moose controlled the shots in the opening period while the IceHogs took hold of the scoreboard. Subban was put to the test early in the frame and denied all 15 Moose chances and the IceHogs capitalized on timely bounces on six shots to take a 2-0 lead to the intermission. Reichel banked in the opening marker at 11:06, firing a pass from behind the net off a Moose defender and past goaltender Arvid Holm (L, 17 saves on 21 shots). Moments later, a partially blocked Ryan Stanton shot created a rebound off of Holm's pads and team captain Garrett Mitchell buried his first goal of the season at 15:10.

Late in the second period, the IceHogs added to their lead with a breakaway goal from Reichel with less than 40 seconds to play.

Entering the third frame, the Moose mounted a comeback, grabbing an early marker off the stick of Jeff Malott 3:28 in. Reichel pushed back and completed his hat trick just over a minute later, slipping a backhanded shot past Holm at 4:46. Moose defenseman Ville Heinola kept the visiting club close with his second goal of the season at 6:04. With the clock winding down and Holm pulled for the extra attacker, Manitoba's Evan Polei made it a one-goal game with 20 seconds to play. The IceHogs defense locked down the final moments to preserve the win.

The IceHogs finished the game 0-for-3 on the power play while the Moose went 0-for-2.

