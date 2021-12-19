Reign Edged by Tucson in OT

December 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







An overtime goal by Vlad Kolyachonok gave the Tucson Roadrunners the extra point Saturday night in a 4-3 defeat of the Ontario Reign (14-5-1-1) at Toyota Arena on Teddy Bear Toss Night. For the second consecutive evening, TJ Tynan led the way on offense for the Reign, factoring in on all three Ontario markers with a goal and two assists.

Tynan's linemates also had big nights, with Martin Frk scoring the Teddy Bear Toss goal and Vladimir Tkachev earning two points with a goal and an assist.

Date: December 18, 2021

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

TUC 1 0 2 1 4

ONT 1 0 2 0 3

Shots PP

TUC 32 1/2

ONT 21 0/1

Three Stars -

1. Vladislav Kolyachonok (TUC)

2. TJ Tynan (ONT)

3. Michael Carcone (TUC)

W: Ivan Prosvetov

L: Matt Villalta

Next Game: Wednesday, December 22, 2021 vs. Henderson | 7:00 PM PST | Orleans Arena

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.