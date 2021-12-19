Reign Edged by Tucson in OT
December 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
An overtime goal by Vlad Kolyachonok gave the Tucson Roadrunners the extra point Saturday night in a 4-3 defeat of the Ontario Reign (14-5-1-1) at Toyota Arena on Teddy Bear Toss Night. For the second consecutive evening, TJ Tynan led the way on offense for the Reign, factoring in on all three Ontario markers with a goal and two assists.
Tynan's linemates also had big nights, with Martin Frk scoring the Teddy Bear Toss goal and Vladimir Tkachev earning two points with a goal and an assist.
Date: December 18, 2021
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final
TUC 1 0 2 1 4
ONT 1 0 2 0 3
Shots PP
TUC 32 1/2
ONT 21 0/1
Three Stars -
1. Vladislav Kolyachonok (TUC)
2. TJ Tynan (ONT)
3. Michael Carcone (TUC)
W: Ivan Prosvetov
L: Matt Villalta
Next Game: Wednesday, December 22, 2021 vs. Henderson | 7:00 PM PST | Orleans Arena
