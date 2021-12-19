Joe Snively Recalled by Hometown Washington Capitals

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Joe Snively has been recalled from Hershey.

Snively, 25, has registered 22 points (8g, 14a) in 21 games for the Bears this season. He is the team-leader in points and is tied for the team lead in goals and power play goals (3). He has points in seven straight games for Hershey, notching 12 points (3g, 9a) in that span.

The native of Herndon, Virginia is a former Little Cap and a D.C. area product. He has played 105 career games with Hershey, scoring 70 points (28g, 42a).

The Bears return to action from GIANT Center tonight versus the Rochester Americans at 5 p.m. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

