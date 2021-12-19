Joe Snively Recalled by Hometown Washington Capitals
December 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Joe Snively has been recalled from Hershey.
Snively, 25, has registered 22 points (8g, 14a) in 21 games for the Bears this season. He is the team-leader in points and is tied for the team lead in goals and power play goals (3). He has points in seven straight games for Hershey, notching 12 points (3g, 9a) in that span.
The native of Herndon, Virginia is a former Little Cap and a D.C. area product. He has played 105 career games with Hershey, scoring 70 points (28g, 42a).
The Bears return to action from GIANT Center tonight versus the Rochester Americans at 5 p.m. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2021
- Wolf Pack Storm Back from 3-0 Hole to Shock Thunderbirds 4-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Come Away with Point in Hartford - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Beaten at Charlotte - Bridgeport Islanders
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Jake Christiansen from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Regain Three Players - Chicago Wolves
- Late Surge Pushes Checkers Past Islanders 3-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Coyotes Recall Speers and Jenik from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Fredrik Claesson to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Look to Snap Skid against Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dan Renouf Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Americans at Bears, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Joe Snively Recalled by Hometown Washington Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Kolyachonok Nets Second Overtime Game-Winner As Roadrunners Defeat Reign 4-3 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Net Four in the Third, Down Gulls 4-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Teddy Bear Toss Gone Lone Highlight in Tough Loss - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Offense Ignites in 5-2 Win over Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Reign Edged by Tucson in OT - Ontario Reign
- Big Second Period Propels Heat to 5-2 Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs Comeback Falls Short; Stars Hang on for 3-2 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Enter Holiday Break with 3-2 Home Win against Rockford - Texas Stars
- Wilson Scores Late Equalizer in Wild Finish - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Rally in Third, Top Phantoms in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- Bailey, Lockwood Lift Canucks to Overtime Win over Henderson - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.