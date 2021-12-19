Silver Knights Beat Canucks, 3-1, in First Ever Lucky Launch

December 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Abbotsford Canucks, 3-1, on Dec. 10 at Orleans Arena. It was the first-ever Lucky Launch where the team collected stuffed animals for Toys for Tots.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

John Stevens opened scoring with a goal for the Canucks midway through the first frame. The Silver Knights tied up the game with a late first period goal from Jonas Rondbjerg, who set off the first-ever Lucky Launch and made the teddy bears fly. After a scoreless second period, Paul Cotter gave the Silver Knights their first lead of the contest with an early third period power play goal. Ben Jones got another in net to give the Silver Knights some extra insurance and a 3-1 win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights take on the Ontario Reign on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena, where the Silver Knights will be distributing "Lucky Shillings" to the first 5,000 fans through the doors. Watch the matchup on AHLtv or listen live at 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.