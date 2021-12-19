Silver Knights Beat Canucks, 3-1, in First Ever Lucky Launch
December 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Abbotsford Canucks, 3-1, on Dec. 10 at Orleans Arena. It was the first-ever Lucky Launch where the team collected stuffed animals for Toys for Tots.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
John Stevens opened scoring with a goal for the Canucks midway through the first frame. The Silver Knights tied up the game with a late first period goal from Jonas Rondbjerg, who set off the first-ever Lucky Launch and made the teddy bears fly. After a scoreless second period, Paul Cotter gave the Silver Knights their first lead of the contest with an early third period power play goal. Ben Jones got another in net to give the Silver Knights some extra insurance and a 3-1 win.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights take on the Ontario Reign on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena, where the Silver Knights will be distributing "Lucky Shillings" to the first 5,000 fans through the doors. Watch the matchup on AHLtv or listen live at 1230 The Game.
