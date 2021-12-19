Barracuda Net Four in the Third, Down Gulls 4-1
December 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Diego, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (9-12-1-0) scored four times in the third period on Saturday night at the Pechanga Arena, earning a 4-1 win over the San Diego Gulls (9-12-1-0). The victory was the club's first against the Gulls in five tries this season. Prior to Saturday, the Gulls were 7-1 when leading after 40 minutes. For the Barracuda, it was the team's fifth third-period comeback win this year.
- Evander Kane netted the game-winning goal and picked up an assist, and now has eight points (2+6=8) in his last four games.
- Scott Reedy buried a shorthanded goal and now has six points (3+3=6) over his last three games. Reedy is tied for second in the AHL in goals (13) and tied for seventh in points (22).
- Patrick Holway tied the game at 1-1 in the third, the first AHL goal of his career.
- Artemi Kniazev collected his first pro point (assist) on Reedy's goal.
- Jaycob Megna scored an empty-net shorthanded goal, his second goal of the year, and second over his last three games.
- The Barracuda now have five shorthanded goals over its last four games and rank tied for first in the AHL in SHG.
- After no goals through 37 minutes and 47 seconds of action, Bo Groulx broke the deadlock by lighting the lamp on San Diego's fourth power-play of the night. For Groulx, it marked his first AHL goal of the year in eight games.
The Barracuda return to action on Tues. Dec. 21 at 7:00 p.m. against the Colorado Eagles at the Budweiser Events Center.
Join The Battery for the new home of the Barracuda, you can put down a $50 deposit on Ticketmaster (CLICK HERE). Submitting your deposit will secure your spot next season at the team's brand-new 4,200-seat arena which is set to open next Aug. Once you secure a membership, one of our team members will contact you.
Place your deposit by Jan. 17 and receive a complimentary one-day pass to the '22 NHL Rookie Faceoff which will be held at the Barracuda's future home. Contact us today at 408-999-5757 to speak to one of our representatives or email us at sales@sjbarracuda.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2021
- Kolyachonok Nets Second Overtime Game-Winner As Roadrunners Defeat Reign 4-3 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Net Four in the Third, Down Gulls 4-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Teddy Bear Toss Gone Lone Highlight in Tough Loss - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Offense Ignites in 5-2 Win over Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Reign Edged by Tucson in OT - Ontario Reign
- Big Second Period Propels Heat to 5-2 Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs Comeback Falls Short; Stars Hang on for 3-2 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Enter Holiday Break with 3-2 Home Win against Rockford - Texas Stars
- Wilson Scores Late Equalizer in Wild Finish - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Rally in Third, Top Phantoms in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- Bailey, Lockwood Lift Canucks to Overtime Win over Henderson - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.