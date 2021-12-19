Wolf Pack Look to Snap Skid against Thunderbirds

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look to get back into the win column this afternoon when they return home to the XL Center to conclude a three-in-three weekend against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Today's puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the sixth of twelve meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds during the 2021-22 AHL regular season. This is the second of six meetings between the foes at the XL Center this season and concludes a home-and-home set that opened last night at the MassMutual Center. The Thunderbirds have taken three of the first five meetings in this series.

The sides split each of their first four meetings, starting with the T-Birds taking a 2-1 decision on October 16th. The Wolf Pack got their revenge on November 12th, claiming a 6-4 victory at the MassMutual Center. Hartford also claimed a 5-3 victory on November 26th, erasing a 2-0 deficit with four second period goals. Defenseman Anthony Bitetto had the winner for Hartford. The T-Birds evened the series the very next day, taking a 4-2 decision on home ice thanks to four unanswered goals of their own after falling behind 1-0. Forward Nikita Alexandrov had the winning tally.

Last night, the Wolf Pack struck first again but could not parlay the momentum into a victory. Instead, the T-Birds took a 6-4 decision with forward Keean Washkurak scoring the winning goal.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack have dropped four consecutive decisions (0-3-0-1), and as a result now sit in second place in the Atlantic Division. The Pack opened the scoring in last night's loss, with forward Patrick Khodorenko redirecting home his second goal of the season. Forward Tim Gettinger tied the tilt 2-2 at 12:14 of the second period, but the T-Birds scored the next three goals to take a 5-2 lead.

Forwards Jonny Brodzinski and Morgan Barron each scored in the third period, but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback in the 6-4 loss.

Brodzinski leads the team with 19 points (8 g, 11 a) on the season. He and Barron lead the team in goals with eight each on the campaign. Goaltender Keith Kinkaid leads the way in goal with a 9-1-1 record. He was assigned back to Hartford by the New York Rangers yesterday. Kinkaid went 1-0-0 during his NHL stint.

Forward Tanner Fritz did not record a point last night but has points in eleven of his last 14 games since scoring his first goal on Halloween day.

Hartford surrendered two shorthanded goals last night, the first time that has happened this season. Each of Hartford's last three shorthanded goals against have come against the Thunderbirds. The Wolf Pack also registered a season-high 53 shots on goal in the loss.

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds snapped a four-game losing streak with last night's 6-4 victory over the Wolf Pack. It was their longest skid of the season. The T-Birds had been shutout in three consecutive games before Drew Callin got them on the board at 16:36 of the first period last night. The goal snapped a scoring drought of 197:03.

Each of the top four Thunderbirds' point producers are currently with the parent St. Louis Blues. F's Hugh McGing and Mackenzie MacEachern lead active skaters with 13 points each. MacEachern tied a franchise record with five points (3 g, 2 a) in last night's win. That is the most points a single player has scored against the Wolf Pack in a game this season. It's also the first hat-trick that the club has allowed.

Forwards Matthew Peca, Logan Brown, and Nathan Walker are with the Blues. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren leads the way in goal with eight victories this season but is also with the Blues.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: https://mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack/

Join us for our inclusivity night. This game will include softer music at low volumes and a sensory room for those who need a quiet space. In addition, we also have CT-DOT Hat Trick Packs available for purchase! Packs include three tickets, three hot dogs, and three fountain sodas! Tickets and Hat Trick Packs are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

