Wolf Pack Storm Back from 3-0 Hole to Shock Thunderbirds 4-3

December 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack found themselves in a 3-0 hole on Sunday afternoon at the XL Center in downtown Hartford. The Pack did not quit, however, and stormed back for their largest comeback victory of the season as they stunned the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-3 in the shootout.

Tim Gettinger played the role of hero for the third time this season in the shootout, as he cemented Hartford's comeback win in the bottom half of the third round.

Things did not start well for the Wolf Pack on this Sunday afternoon. Sam Anas opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season 13:41 into the contest. Anas broke into the Wolf Pack zone on a two-on-one with Hugh McGing but elected to shoot instead of pass. Anas snapped the shot by Keith Kinkaid, getting the offensive party started.

Springfield extended the lead just 1:45 into the middle frame as Keean Washkurak scored his sixth goal of the campaign. Klim Kostin's shot was denied by Kinkaid, but Washkurak pounced on the rebound to make it a 2-0 lead. Nolan Stevens made it a 3-0 game at 10:52, deflecting an Anas shot home on the powerplay for his third goal of the season.

Hartford got a bit of life late in the second, as Tim Gettinger blasted a shot by Colten Ellis for his eighth goal of the season. Gettinger took a pass from Anthony Greco and stepped into the blast for his second goal in as many games.

The Wolf Pack pushed hard in the third period, firing 14 shots on Ellis. Hunter Skinner cut the deficit to 3-2 7:47 into the frame, firing a one-timer from the blueline that grazed the glove of Ellis and found the back of the net. This was Skinner's second goal of the season and his first at the XL Center.

The Wolf Pack finally tied the contest at 19:26, as the puck grazed the stick of Greco and popped to Jonny Brodzinski in the slot. Brodzinski fired a shot into traffic that beat Ellis to tie the game and force overtime.

Both sides had chances in overtime, but both Ellis and Kinkaid stood their ground to push the game to the shootout.

There, Kinkaid stopped all three shooters he faced, while Gettinger buried the winner for the third time in four shootouts this season.

The Wolf Pack return to action on Wednesday night when the 'Battle of Connecticut' resumes as the Bridgeport Islanders come to town. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm. Tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com!

