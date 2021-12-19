Dan Renouf Reassigned to Griffins

Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Dan Renouf

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned defenseman Dan Renouf to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Renouf appeared in three games with the Red Wings during his second stint with the team this season. The Pickering, Ontario, native registered seven penalty minutes and a minus-four rating from Dec. 7-19. The defenseman now has seen action in 23 NHL games throughout his career, totaling three assists and 23 penalty minutes. Through 13 contests this season with Grand Rapids, Renouf has three points (0-3-3), 15 penalty minutes and is tied for the team lead with a plus-seven rating. The sixth-year pro is a two-time Calder Cup champion with Grand Rapids (2016-17) and Charlotte (2018-19) and has skated in 292 AHL games, amassing 75 points (10-65-75) and 405 penalty minutes.

