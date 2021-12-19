Late Surge Pushes Checkers Past Islanders 3-1

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Checkers are heading into the holidays on a high note after pulling off a 3-1 victory over the visiting Bridgeport Islanders despite playing down a man.

The goaltenders took center stage for most of the first two frames, stymying the opposing offenses until the Islanders finally broke through in the final minute of the second.

The Checkers earned their lone man advantage of the night early on in the third and made it count, with Zac Dalpe launching a quick wrister from the right circle that put the visitors on the board. Charlotte dug deep from there, and Chase Priskie cashed in on a quick chance just minutes later to give the home side their first lead of the night.

Joey Daccord continued his stellar play - he finished the night with 22 saves - down the stretch, frustrating the Islanders in their rally attempt, and an empty-net dagger from Henry Bowlby sealed the come-from-behind win for the Checkers.

Quotes

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game

"We were five-man units. We talk a lot about being connected and being organized, and they were that tonight. The group was impressive today. They were a very tired group with five D and guys coming in from Greenville. There were a lot of miles put on and it was five (games) in six nights for some guys. The dig in was pretty impressive. Proud of the group."

Kinnear on sticking with it after falling behind 1-0

"I thought in the second period we were the better team. I thought we had a couple of breakaways and some Grade A chances. I just told them after the period that you can't let one mistake ruin a good game. Credit to them, our guys came out, played the right way and got rewarded for it. It was great."

Kinnear on Chase Priskie and others that went back and forth to NHL Florida during the week

"That group came down and had to play last night, and it was a tough turnaround for them. What I liked tonight is that they all really dug in. Priskie obviously made one of the mistakes on the goal (against), and then he comes back and gets it right back. That's what it's about. You make a mistake, go out later on and try to make up for it, and he did that."

Kinnear on Joey Daccord

"I think you saw the breakouts were a lot better tonight. He gives the group a lot of confidence and guys love playing in front of him. I thought it was an overall team effort and he was a big part of the team."

Kinnear on the message to his team heading into the holiday break

"Appreciate the work we've done to this point. Family is important. Go enjoy time with the family and come back and be ready to work again."

Notes

The Checkers improved to 6-2-0 in December with just one game left on New Year's Eve ... Priskie had six points (2g, 4a) in four AHL games this week. He also played one NHL game with Florida .... Daccord has allowed just one goal in each of his last three starts. He has stopped 62 of 65 shots during that time for a .954 save percentage ... With an assist today, Luke Henman has three points (1g, 2a) in four games since returning from an ECHL assignment. He had one point in 10 games prior to that ... The Checkers are now 2-1-0 against Bridgeport this season ... Charlotte was short one player as forwards Aleksi Heponiemi, Ryan Lohin and defenseman Max Gildon all exited the lineup from last night's game. Charlotte brought forwards Liam Pecararo and Max Zimmer in on professional tryout contracts earlier in the day ... Defenseman John Ludvig and goaltender Chris Gibson missed the game due to injury ... Goaltender Devan Dubnyk was a healthy extra.

Up Next

After a break for the holidays, the Checkers return to action on the road when they visit the Texas Stars on Dec. 31.

